WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 20, 2022

_____

RIP CURRENT STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

747 AM CST Fri Nov 18 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY

NIGHT...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING

THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5

to 7 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk,

dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement,

isolated minor coastal flooding expected.

* WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island

Counties.

* WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM CST this

evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Saturday

night. For the Coastal Flood Statement, from 6 PM CST this

evening through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow

beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could

be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may

experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also

occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State

Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Dangerous swimming

and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip

currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into

deeper water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide at the south Padre Island Jetties

will be at 11:39 PM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive through flooded roadways.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and

float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a

direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the

shore and call or wave for help.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather