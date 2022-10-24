WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 24, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 1004 AM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022 ...STRONG SOUTHERLY WINDS EXPECTED THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE COASTAL COUNTIES... Latest surface observations indicate strong southerly winds occurring across Kenedy, Willacy, and Cameron counties. Locations in these counties can expect sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 35 mph through this afternoon. An upgrade to a wind advisory may be needed later this morning or early this afternoon if winds increase further. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle in cross winds, and secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather