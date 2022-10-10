WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 11, 2022

_____

RIP CURRENT STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1250 PM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY

* WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents

expected. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor

coastal flooding expected.

* WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island

Counties.

* WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, from 7 AM CDT this

morning through Tuesday evening. For the Coastal Flood

Statement, from noon CDT today through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow

beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could

be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may

experience higher water levels. Rip currents can sweep even

the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive through flooded roadways.

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and

float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a

direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the

shore and call or wave for help.

_____

