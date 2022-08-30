WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

511 PM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Zapata

County through 600 PM CDT...

At 510 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Lopeno, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Zapata, Lopeno, Medina, Zapata High School, Zapata County Fire

Department, Zapata Middle School, Siesta Shores, Zapata County Public

Library, Las Palmas and Morales-Sanchez.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 2696 9930 2699 9898 2668 9901 2667 9901

2664 9906 2664 9919 2670 9921 2672 9921

2673 9922

TIME...MOT...LOC 2210Z 176DEG 14KT 2672 9913

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

