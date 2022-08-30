WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 330 PM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Zapata County through 415 PM CDT... At 329 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms near Bustamante, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Bustamante. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 2732 9937 2727 9933 2727 9922 2704 9900 2693 9911 2714 9943 2715 9944 2716 9943 2721 9943 2722 9944 2725 9944 2727 9945 TIME...MOT...LOC 2029Z 135DEG 32KT 2704 9914 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather