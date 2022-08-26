WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

510 AM CDT Fri Aug 26 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following

county, Zapata.

* WHEN...Until 815 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 510 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Zapata, Bustamante, Medina, Zapata County Airport, Las

Palmas, Zapata High School, Zapata Middle School, Zapata

County Fire Department, Zapata County Public Library, Falcon

Shores, Falcon Lake Estates, Falcon Mesa, Siesta Shores,

Romeo T. Flores Park, Zapata--Medina and Black Bass.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

