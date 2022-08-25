WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

359 PM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central

Hidalgo, northwestern Cameron and southwestern Willacy Counties

through 430 PM CDT...

At 358 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Lyford, moving southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Harlingen, Raymondville, Elsa, Edcouch, Santa Rosa, Lyford, La Villa,

Sebastian, Primera and Wilson Elementary School.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 2652 9781 2643 9766 2616 9778 2631 9808

TIME...MOT...LOC 2058Z 031DEG 17KT 2641 9778

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

