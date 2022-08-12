WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 12, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

435 PM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Hidalgo and

eastern Starr Counties through 515 PM CDT...

At 434 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

San Isidro, or 14 miles southeast of Agua Nueva, moving southwest at

20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...

La Gloria around 440 PM CDT.

Santa Catarina around 455 PM CDT.

Other locations that may be impacted by this storm include Rio

Grande City Library, Diamond O Ranch Airport, Delmita, La Casita and

Rio Grande City.

This includes US Highway 83 between mile markers 820 and 836.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2635 9880 2637 9880 2637 9885 2677 9854

2678 9838 2656 9843 2627 9858

TIME...MOT...LOC 2134Z 023DEG 18KT 2673 9847

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

