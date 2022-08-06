WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 6, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

349 AM CDT Sat Aug 6 2022

...CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR WILDFIRES TODAY...

A continuation of little to no rainfall across Deep South Texas

and the Rio Grande Valley for the past several months has

produced widespread Moderate to Severe Drought conditions with

abundant very dry to dead grasses and brush across a majority of

the region. Additionally, breezy winds and lowered relative

humidity percentages will occur today, especially this afternoon.

These factors will combine to create conditions favorable for

wildfires.

Outdoor activities that could inadvertently cause wildfires today

are discouraged. These activities include burning trash, using

welding or grinding equipment near dry grass, brush, and weeds,

and driving or parking vehicles offroad in dead vegetation. Do not

throw cigarette butts on the ground and do not allow safety chains

to drag on roads if you are towing a trailer.

Finally, be sure to report wildfires quickly to your local fire

department or law enforcement office.

