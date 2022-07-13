WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 13, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 PM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Hidalgo

County through 430 PM CDT...

At 356 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Villa Verde, or near Progreso, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Progreso, Progreso City Offices, Progreso High School, Progreso

Lakes, Progreso International Bridge, Moon Lake and Lion Lake.

This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 798 and 806.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 2606 9807 2607 9808 2606 9808 2606 9809

2613 9808 2610 9793 2606 9793 2606 9795

2605 9797 2607 9798 2606 9799 2607 9800

2606 9802 2607 9803 2604 9804 2605 9806

2604 9808

TIME...MOT...LOC 2056Z 098DEG 8KT 2609 9801

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Wharton

and north central Matagorda Counties through 430 PM CDT...

At 357 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Boling-Iago, or 12 miles southeast of Wharton, moving southwest at 20

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

Boling-Iago.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2925 9594 2915 9588 2898 9609 2917 9621

TIME...MOT...LOC 2057Z 058DEG 19KT 2918 9597

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Kenedy

At 400 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Norias, or 13 miles southeast of Armstrong, moving northeast at 5

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central

Kenedy County.

LAT...LON 2664 9760 2666 9776 2687 9777 2685 9760

2681 9759

TIME...MOT...LOC 2100Z 203DEG 9KT 2676 9768

...OZONE ACTION DAY...

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued

an Ozone Action Day for the Dallas-Fort Worth area for Thursday,

July 14, 2022.

Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing

high levels of ozone air pollution in the Dallas-Fort Worth area

on Thursday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a

ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work,

avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your

vehicle properly tuned.

For more information on ozone:

Ozone: The Facts (www.tceq.texas.gov/goto/ozonefacts)

Air North Texas: (www.airnorthtexas.org)

EPA Air Now

(www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action.local_state&STATEID=45&TAB=0)

Take care of Texas (www.takecareoftexas.org)

North Central Texas Council of Governments Air Quality

(www.nctcog.org/trans/air/index.asp)

