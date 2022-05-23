WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 23, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 846 PM CDT Mon May 23 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR JIM HOGG AND CENTRAL ZAPATA COUNTIES... At 845 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Randado, or 16 miles northwest of Agua Nueva, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...A paramedic from the Zapata County Fire Department reported quarter sized hail in Zapata at 8:20 PM. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Zapata, Agua Nueva, Bustamante, Hebbronville, Medina, Zapata High School, Guerra, Zapata County Fire Department, Randado and Escobas. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL PARMER AND WEST CENTRAL CASTRO COUNTIES... At 846 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest of Easter, or 10 miles west of Dimmitt, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Parmer and west central Castro Counties. ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN COCHRAN AND NORTHWESTERN HOCKLEY COUNTIES... At 849 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 9 miles west of Levelland, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Levelland, Pep, Whitharral and Whiteface. To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather