AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1226 PM CDT Sun May 22 2022

.Strong thunderstorms over southcentral Zapata county are moving

slowly south with heavy rainfall expected to spread into the Falcon

Dam vicinity and western Starr County.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following

counties, Starr and Zapata.

* WHEN...Until 230 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1223 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Lopeno, New Falcon, Morales-Sanchez, Falcon State Park,

Falcon Heights, Falcon Dam and Salineno.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

