WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 7, 2022

_____

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

455 PM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Heat indices have fallen below 111 degrees, so the Heat Advisory

has been cancelled. However, heat indices will remain in the 100

to 108 degree range for a few more more hours this afternoon.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather