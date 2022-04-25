WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

822 PM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN STARR COUNTY...

At 821 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over La Gloria, or

13 miles south of Agua Nueva, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

La Gloria, La Reforma, Santa Catarina, San Isidro, Santa Elena,

Delmita and Diamond O Ranch Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following

counties, Hidalgo, Starr and Zapata.

* WHEN...Until 1130 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.

Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 824 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms across southern Zapata, northern Starr and

northern Hidalgo Counties. This will cause arroyo and small

stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause

minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches

of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in additional

minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Rio Grande City, Roma, Penitas, Sullivan City, La Joya,

Escobares, El Sauz, Viboras, Garciasville, McCook, La Rosita,

Los Ebanos, Lopeno, La Grulla, Santa Catarina, La Gloria, La

Victoria, Las Lomas, La Puerta and Rio Grande City Municipal

Airport.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

