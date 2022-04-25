WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

656 PM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN KENEDY AND NORTHEASTERN BROOKS COUNTIES...

At 655 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near La Gloria, or

near Premont, moving southeast around 10 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Falfurrias, Falfurrias Junior High School, Pleasant Park, La Colonia

Park, Airport Road Addition, Falfurrias Fire Station, Flowella,

Brooks County Airport, Cantu Addition and Brooks County Detention

Center.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following

counties, Duval, Jim Wells, Kleberg and Nueces.

* WHEN...Until 900 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 658 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Kingsville, Alice, San Diego, Bishop, Ben Bolt, Alice Acres,

Palito Blanco, San Jose, Alfred, Tecalote, Alfred-South La

Paloma, Ricardo, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southern Jim Wells County in south central Texas...

Extreme Southwestern Kleberg County in south central Texas...

* Until 745 PM CDT.

* At 658 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Premont,

moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Premont and La Gloria.

This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 700 and 708.

