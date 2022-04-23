WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 24, 2022

RIP CURRENT STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

400 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...Kenedy Island, Cameron Island and Willacy Island

Counties.

* WHEN...Through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away

from shore into deeper water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and

float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a

direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the

shore and call or wave for help.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTY

IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for

the Panhandle of Oklahoma.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT

FOR EASTERN BEAVER AND NORTHERN LIPSCOMB COUNTIES...

At 400 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of

Darrouzett, or 19 miles north of Lipscomb, moving northeast at 60

mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail

damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Booker, Darrouzett, Gate, Knowles, Elmwood and Slapout.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Roberts

County through 430 AM CDT...

At 405 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles northwest of Codman, or 12 miles north of Pampa, moving

northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Roberts

County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3562 10094 3562 10097 3577 10106 3606 10072

3606 10069 3586 10054 3581 10054

TIME...MOT...LOC 0905Z 240DEG 49KT 3573 10093

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

