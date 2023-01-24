WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

1023 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN DEWITT COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CST

FOR CENTRAL LAVACA COUNTY...

At 1023 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ezzell, or 8

miles south of Hallettsville, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Hallettsville, Sublime, Ezzell, Worthing, Koerth, Vsetin, Mount

Olive, Vienna, Mont, Sweet Home, Hope and Wied.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Austin San Antonio.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather