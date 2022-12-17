WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 18, 2022

FREEZE WARNING

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

1232 PM CST Sat Dec 17 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE...Hays, Travis, Bastrop, Lee and Caldwell Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A widespread freeze is not expected across

the city of Austin and nearby suburbs, but rural portions of

Travis County, especially low lying areas and east of I-35,

should prepare for a few hours of subfreezing temperatures.

There is a chance this Warning may need to be expanded an

additional tier of counties soutward if trends warrant.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

