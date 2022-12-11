WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

113 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Guadalupe and west central Gonzales Counties through 200 AM CST...

At 113 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Seguin, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Seguin, Kingsbury, Belmont, Leesville and Bebe.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2939 9799 2953 9802 2967 9769 2940 9763

TIME...MOT...LOC 0713Z 260DEG 12KT 2950 9793

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

