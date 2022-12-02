WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 2, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

458 AM CST Fri Dec 2 2022

...Patchy Dense Fog Possible...

Fog has developed across portions of South Central Texas,

including the San Antonio and Austin metro areas. Expect foggy

conditions to last through late this morning. Some locations will

experience dense fog that will reduce visibility to 1/4 mile or

less. If you encounter dense fog while driving, slow down, leave

plenty of distance between you and vehicles in front of you, and

use low- beam headlights.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather