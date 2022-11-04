WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

828 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HAYS COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT

FOR NORTHERN CALDWELL AND SOUTHWESTERN BASTROP COUNTIES...

At 828 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cedar Creek, or

11 miles southeast of Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, moving northeast

at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Lockhart, Martindale, Uhland, Mustang Ridge, Niederwald, Cedar Creek,

Wyldwood, Rosanky, Rockne, Watterson, Maxwell, Red Rock, Lytton

Springs, Dale, Bateman, St John Colony, Mendoza and Taylorsville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

