WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 809 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN CALDWELL...SOUTHEASTERN HAYS AND SOUTHWESTERN BASTROP COUNTIES... At 809 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lockhart, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... San Marcos, Kyle, Lockhart, Martindale, Uhland, Mustang Ridge, Niederwald, Cedar Creek, Wyldwood, Rosanky, Rockne, Watterson, San Marcos Regional Airport, Maxwell, Reedville, Red Rock, Lytton Springs, Dale, Bateman and St John Colony. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather