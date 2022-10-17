WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 17, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 156 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN VAL VERDE COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather