WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 31, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

635 PM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following

county, Bandera.

* WHEN...Until 830 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 634 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms is approaching the advisory area. Minor

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the

advisory area. Up to 8 inches of rain has fallen across

portions of this advisory area within the past 48 hours.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Vanderpool, Tarpley and Lost Maples State Natural Area.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following

county, western McCulloch.

* WHEN...Until 730 PM CDT.

Water over roadways.

- At 634 PM CDT, Radar indicated a north to south band of

showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain over western

MCculloch County. This band of showers and storms was nearly

stationary. rainfall of 1.25 to 1.75 inches has already

fallen, and an additional one-half to three quarters of an

inch is expected. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly in the advisory area.

Melvin.

- This includes the following Low Water Crossings...

County Road 120 crossing East Cow Creek, crossings along

County Road 142, County Road 120 crossing Cow Creek,

crossings along County Road 138, County Road 128 crossing

Reubes Creek, County Road 126 crossing Saddle Creek and

County Road 124 crossing Saddle Creek.

