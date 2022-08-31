WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 31, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

956 AM CDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY FOR

SOUTH CENTRAL EDWARDS, SOUTHWESTERN REAL AND NORTHWESTERN UVALDE

COUNTIES...

At 956 AM CDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches

of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Leakey, Camp Wood, Barksdale, Vance, Tuff, Montell, Rio Frio and

Garner State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

