WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

1013 AM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN MAVERICK COUNTY...

At 1013 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 6 and 8 inches of rain

have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Darling.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

