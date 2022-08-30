WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 352 AM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following county, Val Verde. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 351 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Devils River, Dolan Creek, Evans Creek, Jack Creek, Red Bluff Creek, Dead Mans Creek, Dry Devils River, Bluff Creek and Big Satan Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather