WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 542 AM CDT Wed Aug 24 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of south central Texas, including the following counties, Medina and Uvalde. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____