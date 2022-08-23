WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 23, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 711 AM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas... Devils River At Bakers Crossing 19N Of Comstock affecting Val Verde County. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Devils River At Bakers Crossing 19N Of Comstock. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 5.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 2.8 feet this afternoon and 2.3 feet late Saturday. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Wed Thu Fri Devils River Bakers Crossing 19N Of Comst 6.0 5.1 Tue 6 am CDT 2.8 2.7 2.6 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather