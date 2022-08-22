WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

557 PM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following

county, Maverick.

* WHEN...Until 900 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 557 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream

flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Eagle Pass, Quemado, Chula Vista, Paloma, Darling, Radar

Base, Rosita, Normandy, Elm Creek, Siesta Acres, Fabrica,

Seco Mines, Las Quintas Fronterizas, Eidson Road and Farias

Lake.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

