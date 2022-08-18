WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

318 PM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern

Williamson, northwestern Caldwell, northeastern Hays, Travis, Bastrop

and Lee Counties through 400 PM CDT...

At 318 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Fedor to near Bear Creek. Movement was

south at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Austin, San Marcos, Pflugerville, Kyle, Taylor, Buda, Elgin, Bastrop,

Giddings, Dripping Springs, Lexington, Tanglewood Forest, Austin

Bergstrom Int Airport, Manor, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills, Rollingwood,

Uhland, Mustang Ridge and Thrall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3009 9690 2993 9795 3027 9801 3062 9722

3046 9715 3054 9699 3012 9684

TIME...MOT...LOC 2018Z 339DEG 10KT 3033 9711 3021 9790

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

