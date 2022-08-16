WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 16, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

856 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 9 AM CDT this morning for a

portion of south central Texas, including the following county, Val

Verde.

Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to

heed remaining road closures.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for a portion of

south central Texas.

_____

