SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

822 PM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern DeWitt

and central Lavaca Counties through 900 PM CDT...

At 822 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Yoakum to near Ezzell to 8 miles southeast

of Sublime. Movement was south at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Yoakum, Shiner, Speaks, Ezzell, Koerth, Terryville, Mount Olive,

Vienna, Mont, Sweet Home and Hope.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2906 9694 2910 9697 2906 9704 2910 9724

2942 9718 2938 9691 2946 9668 2934 9656

TIME...MOT...LOC 0122Z 008DEG 21KT 2934 9711 2931 9692 2940 9669

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

