WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 10, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

742 PM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Lavaca

County through 815 PM CDT...

At 742 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Ezzell, or 17 miles southeast of Hallettsville. This storm was nearly

stationary.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Hope.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2908 9691 2907 9694 2920 9707 2931 9681

2920 9674

TIME...MOT...LOC 0042Z 197DEG 2KT 2921 9682

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hopkins County

through 815 PM CDT...

At 743 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles north of Como, or 10 miles northeast of Sulphur Springs, moving

south at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

unsecured objects.

Sulphur Springs, Como and Tira.

This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 122 and 142.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3296 9531 3296 9566 3298 9567 3298 9570

3335 9557 3336 9554 3335 9553 3335 9548

3337 9542 3336 9533 3337 9531

TIME...MOT...LOC 0043Z 011DEG 18KT 3321 9544

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following

counties, Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Harris and Waller.

* WHEN...Until 945 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 744 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Southern Sugar Land, Katy, Richmond, Sealy, Brookshire, Pecan

Grove, Eldridge / West Oaks, Mission Bend, southwestern

Addicks Park Ten, Fulshear, Simonton, San Felipe, Pattison,

northern Weston Lakes, Cinco Ranch, Four Corners, New

Territory, Greatwood and Memorial.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN DEWITT COUNTY...

At 744 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Weser, or 9

miles southeast of Yorktown, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Meyersville.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

