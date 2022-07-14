WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 14, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

707 PM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Bastrop

County through 800 PM CDT...

At 707 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Camp Swift, or 8 miles north of Bastrop, moving southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Bastrop, Camp Swift, Circle D-KC Estates, Wyldwood, Upton, Phelan,

Bastrop State Park, Hills Prairie, McDade, Butler, Cedar Hills and

Buescher State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3034 9731 3024 9714 2995 9728 3012 9750

TIME...MOT...LOC 0007Z 033DEG 17KT 3023 9728

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather