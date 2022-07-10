WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 10, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

629 PM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Bandera, northern Uvalde and southeastern Real Counties through 700

PM CDT...

At 629 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Rio Frio, or 7 miles southwest of Vanderpool, moving southwest at 15

mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Reagan Wells, Utopia, Concan, Garner State Park and Rio Frio.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2940 9999 2969 9988 2976 9938 2963 9939

2963 9941 2947 9941 2935 9942

TIME...MOT...LOC 2329Z 043DEG 15KT 2965 9964

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather