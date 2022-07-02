WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 2, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

802 PM CDT Sat Jul 2 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Kinney, northern

Maverick and southern Uvalde Counties through 900 PM CDT...

At 801 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking multiple outflow

boundaries and developing thunderstorms over Cline, or 19 miles east

of Brackettville, moving northwest at 15 mph. Storms continue to

develop over much of Kinney and Uvalde Counties producing possible

microbursts.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Uvalde, Brackettville, Spofford, Laguna, Knippa, Blewett, Darling,

Uvalde Estates, Dabney, Cline, Anacacho, Standart, Alamo Village,

Laughlin AFB Aux Field, Turkey Mountain and Fort Clark Springs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.

LAT...LON 2904 10066 2910 10067 2912 10072 2917 10078

2920 10077 2921 10078 2949 10051 2937 9961

2926 9951 2908 10009 2909 10011 2908 10012

2895 10052

TIME...MOT...LOC 0101Z 119DEG 11KT 2932 10010

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

