WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 23, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 727 PM CDT Mon May 23 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Gonzales County through 800 PM CDT... At 727 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Cheapside, or 8 miles south of Gonzales, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Gonzales, Little New York, Dilworth, Glaze City and Hamon. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 2931 9736 2939 9752 2962 9742 2950 9720 TIME...MOT...LOC 0027Z 214DEG 19KT 2939 9742 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Zapata County in Deep South Texas... * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 727 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles north of Zapata County Airport, or 13 miles northwest of Bustamante, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Escobas. This includes US Highway 83 between mile markers 738 and 756. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAILEY...NORTH CENTRAL COCHRAN AND SOUTHWESTERN LAMB COUNTIES... At 728 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Sudan to 6 miles northeast of Bula to near Pep, moving northeast at 25 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR ENOCHS, BULA, AND THE MULESHOE WILDLIFE REFUGE. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Sudan, Enochs, Muleshoe Wildlife Refuge, and Bula. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a Northeastern Parmer County in the Panhandle of Texas... Northwestern Castro County in the Panhandle of Texas... * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 728 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Friona, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Friona, Summerfield and Black. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Borden, northeastern Martin and northwestern Howard Counties through 815 PM CDT... At 729 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Luther, or 9 miles east of Ackerly, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. Vealmoor. LAT...LON 3253 10141 3242 10156 3252 10169 3268 10156 TIME...MOT...LOC 0029Z 126DEG 5KT 3251 10155 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____