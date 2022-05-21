WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

851 PM CDT Sat May 21 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Dimmit,

southeastern Zavala and southwestern Frio Counties through 930 PM

CDT...

At 851 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Loma Vista, or 11 miles north of Big Wells, moving east at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Loma Vista and Brundage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 2863 9967 2881 9968 2887 9939 2864 9938

2864 9939 2862 9939 2860 9940

TIME...MOT...LOC 0151Z 267DEG 6KT 2873 9960

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

