WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 828 PM CDT Sat May 21 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN REAL COUNTY... At 828 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tuff, or near Leakey, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Leakey and Tuff. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN MEDINA COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central Texas. FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BANDERA COUNTY... At 828 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tarpley, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Tarpley and Hill Country State Natural Area. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MCLENNAN AND NORTHEASTERN FALLS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. central and north central Texas. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HILL...NORTHERN LIMESTONE AND SOUTHWESTERN NAVARRO COUNTIES... At 829 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Blooming Grove to near Wortham to near Groesbeck, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Mexia, Groesbeck, Mart, Hubbard, Coolidge, Dawson, Bynum, Fort Parker State Park, Frost, Mount Calm, Tehuacana, Malone, Penelope and Mertens. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather