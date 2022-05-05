WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

531 PM CDT Thu May 5 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT

FOR WEST CENTRAL BLANCO AND SOUTHEASTERN GILLESPIE COUNTIES...

At 531 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rocky Creek, or

10 miles north of Blanco, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Johnson City, Stonewall, Rocky Creek, Hye, Blumenthal, Luckenbach,

Albert, Rocky Hill, LBJ State Park, Cain City and LBJ National

Historical Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for south central

Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

