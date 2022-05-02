WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 2, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

341 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Guadalupe and northwestern Gonzales Counties through 415 AM CDT...

At 340 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Seguin, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Seguin, Luling, McQueeney, Kingsbury, Geronimo, Nolte, Zipp, Belmont

and Bebe.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2940 9764 2950 9807 2965 9805 2966 9765

2966 9764 2964 9763 2964 9760 2963 9760

TIME...MOT...LOC 0840Z 276DEG 29KT 2955 9787

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

