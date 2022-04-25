WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

237 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN KERR AND SOUTHWESTERN GILLESPIE COUNTIES...

At 237 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 11 miles southwest of Doss to near Harper to near

Mountain Home, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Ingram, Cypress Creek, Mountain Home,

Center Point, Tivydale, Kerrville-Schreiner Park, Waltonia and

Harper.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN EDWARDS COUNTY

WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small

hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain are still possible with this

thunderstorm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for

south central Texas.

_____

