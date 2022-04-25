WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 218 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN EDWARDS COUNTY... At 218 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles northwest of Rocksprings, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Rocksprings. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather