SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

128 AM CDT Mon Apr 25 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Edwards

and east central Val Verde Counties through 215 AM CDT...

At 127 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 24

miles north of Carta Valley and 6 miles west of Loma Alta. Movement

was east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Loma Alta, Devils River State Nat Area Del Norte and Vinegarone.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for

south central Texas.

LAT...LON 3024 10076 3029 10030 3029 10025 2978 10054

2990 10100

TIME...MOT...LOC 0627Z 256DEG 9KT 3016 10067 2995 10088

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

