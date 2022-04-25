WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Kerr County in south central Texas...

Northeastern Edwards County in south central Texas...

* Until 215 AM CDT.

* At 111 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Telegraph, or

14 miles southwest of Junction, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Mountain Home, Kerr Wildlife Management Area, Us-83 Near The Kerr-

Kimble County Line, I-10 Near The Kimble-

Kerr County Line, The Intersection Of I-10 And Us 290 and Us-

377 Near The Kimble-Edwards County Line.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning

are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is

one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN DUVAL...

NORTHEASTERN WEBB...SOUTHEASTERN LA SALLE AND SOUTHWESTERN MCMULLEN

COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

_____

