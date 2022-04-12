WFO AUSTIN\/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 511 PM CDT Tue Apr 12 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL BEXAR AND SOUTH CENTRAL COMAL COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COMANCHE EASTLAND ERATH HAMILTON HOOD JACK MILLS PALO PINTO PARKER SOMERVELL STEPHENS WISE YOUNG ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CORYELL AND NORTH CENTRAL BELL COUNTIES... At 513 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Fort Gates, or 8 miles south of Gatesville, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Coryell and north central Bell Counties, including the following locations... Oglesby. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter now! Get to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Central Coryell County in central Texas... * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 514 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southwest of Gatesville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Gatesville and Fort Gates around 530 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include South Mountain. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather