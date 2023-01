WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 20, 2023

CHILD ABDUCTION EMERGENCY

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE TEXAS

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY.

THE MCKINNEY POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR JESSICA BURNS, WHITE,

FEMALE, 9 YEARS OLD, 4 FOOT 10 INCHES TALL, 90 POUNDS, BLONDE HAIR,

BLUE EYES, LAST SEEN WEARING DARK FRAME GLASSES, A RED LONG SLEEVE

SHIRT WITH BLACK SHOULDERS/SLEEVES, AND BLUE JEANS.

THE MCKINNEY POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR JENNIFER BURNS,

WHITE, FEMALE, 6 YEARS OLD, 4 FOOT TALL, 60 POUNDS, BLONDE HAIR, BLUE

EYES, LAST SEEN WEARING PURPLE FRAME GLASSES, A LIGHT BLUE SHIRT WITH

SPARKLE DESIGNS ON FRONT, AND BLUE JEANS.

POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR JAME BURNS, 60 YEARS OLD, WHITE, FEMALE, 5

FOOT 2 INCHES TALL, 230 POUNDS, BLONDE HAIR, BROWN EYES, LAST SEEN

WEARING BLACK CLOTHING, IN CONNECTION WITH THEIR ABDUCTION.

THE SUSPECT IS DRIVING A BLACK, UNKNOWN YEAR, UNKNOWN MAKE, UNKNOWN

MODEL, SUV, BEARING UNKNOWN LICENSE PLATE

THE SUSPECT WAS LAST SEEN IN MCKINNEY, TX.

LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THESE CHILDREN TO BE IN GRAVE OR

IMMEDIATE DANGER.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE

MCKINNEY POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 9 7 2 5 4 7 2 7 0 0.

NEWS MEDIA POINT OF CONTACT IS MCKINNEY POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 9 7 2 5

4 7 2 7 0 0.

