WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 14, 2022

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

214 PM CST Sun Nov 13 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Light snow is expected. Total snow accumulations ranging

from 2 to 3 inches across the Oklahoma Panhandle as well as

northern and eastern sections of the Texas Panhandle, with up to

one inch of total snow accumulation expected across parts of the

southwest and south central Texas Panhandle. In addition, north

winds of 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts may result in areas of

blowing snow along with sharply reduced visibilities at times.

* WHERE...All of the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles except Deaf Smith

County.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Oklahoma, call

844-465-4997 for road information. In Texas, call 800-452-9292 for

road information.

