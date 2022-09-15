WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 15, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

304 PM CDT Thu Sep 15 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Armstrong,

southeastern Carson, southwestern Gray and Donley Counties through

330 PM CDT...

At 303 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Howardwick to 3 miles

north of Brice. Movement was east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Clarendon, Groom, Howardwick, Lelia Lake, Lake Mcclellan, Greenbelt

Lake and Goodnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3478 10123 3499 10133 3512 10124 3538 10092

3475 10063 3475 10117

TIME...MOT...LOC 2003Z 256DEG 17KT 3507 10102 3476 10089

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

